UN Chief slams 'pitiful' world response to climate change
In order to prevent a global disaster, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged nations on Thursday to phase out coal and other fossil fuels. Yes, it's a bold remark coming from the head of the UN, who said that the global response to the looming catastrophe was insufficient. The UN Chief was speaking at a press conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York after meeting with global leaders in civil society who are concerned about climate change.