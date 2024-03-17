UK`s defence ministry urged to ban TikTok amid fears of Chinese espionage: Report

The British defence ministry has been urged to ban the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok amid fears that sensitive data could be useful to Chinese spies. TikTok's usage has been banned across Whitehall but the defence ministry uses the app to communicate with British forces around the world. Now intelligence experts fear that Chinese spies will be able to harvest data from the app which could threaten Britain's security, a report by The Telegraph on Saturday (Mar 16) said.