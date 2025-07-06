LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ukraine finds Chinese components in Russian drones, launches criminal case against July 4 assault
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 15:15 IST
Ukraine finds Chinese components in Russian drones, launches criminal case against July 4 assault
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 15:15 IST

Ukraine finds Chinese components in Russian drones, launches criminal case against July 4 assault

Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, has shared new revelations about the international origins of the weapons used in the latest deadly drone strikes on Kyiv. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos