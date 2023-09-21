UK to install first-of-its-kind sculpture honouring the `Strength of Hijab`

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - The United Kingdom is set to unveil a new sculpture that, as per reports, will be the first of its kind. The sculpture is designed to celebrate women who wear hijabs and is called ‘Strength of the Hijab’ and was designed by Luke Perry, an English artist known for his monumental sculptures.

