UK: Race for the next Prime Minister; Rishi Sunak confirms he is running for PM

Published: Oct 23, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Tories are searching for their new leader after Liz Truss announced her resignation and the two main contenders for the Prime Minister are none other than Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson who shunted out just about two months back.
