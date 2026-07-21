/UK politics: Andy Burnham takes charge as Britain's new prime minister

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 09:12 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 09:12 IST
Andy Burnham has officially taken office as Britain’s new Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party. In his historic inaugural speech outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham promised a "circuit-breaker" moment for the country, shifting the focus of British politics toward practical problem-solving. Watch for the full breakdown of his first address, key policy directions, and what this massive leadership transition means for the future of the UK.