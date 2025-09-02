LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK PM Starmer shuffles positions in his core downing street team

UK PM Starmer shuffles positions in his core downing street team

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 21:14 IST
UK PM Starmer shuffles positions in his core downing street team
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reshuffled his cabinet ahead of the Autumn Budget, bringing fresh faces into key economic and policy roles. Watch the video to know more updates on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos