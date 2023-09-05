UK PM Rishi Sunak accused of cutting back repair efforts

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The row over school buildings in the UK is escalating. The UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure with some accusing him of ignoring the repairs when Sunak was serving as the UK Chancellor. According to some former officials at the Department of Education in 2020 and 2021 a request to fund the work of more than 300 schools was slashed down to below the 100 Mark and the decision was taken by Sunak's treasury officials.

