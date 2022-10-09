UK PM Liz Truss' rating stands at minus 47, only 16% voters approve of her job

Published: Oct 09, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Conservative Party's leaders approval rating have now fallen for the newly-elected UK PM Liz Truss to minus 47. Truss now has the worst approval ratings for a Prime Minister in an opinion poll.
Read in App