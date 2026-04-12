/UK PM Keir Starmer Faces Backlash Over UN Vote As Iran Joins Key Committee

Published: Apr 12, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 15:00 IST
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing sharp criticism after a controversial UN vote that saw Iran elected to a key policy committee linked to women’s rights oversight. Opposition leader Priti Patel has slammed the government, accusing it of remaining silent on the decision and vowing that Conservatives will “stand up to oppression.” The move has sparked a political storm, raising questions about the UK’s stance on human rights issues.