UK: Parliamentary researcher arrested on suspicion of spying for China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The identity of the British parliamentary researcher who was arrested for spying for China has been revealed. Reports claim the male suspect had links with Tory MPs as well. According to reports, 28-year-old Chris Cash was arrested in March few ministers in the UK were informed about the arrest then but the details were released at the weekend. To know more watch this interview with Political Analyst Nigel Fletcher.

