UK meteorological office records hottest June in 140 years

Human-driven climate change is increasing average global temperature and record heatwaves have become a recurring global pattern. The united kingdom is the latest country to bear the brunt. Last month was the hottest June on record in the united kingdom's history. As per the British meteorological office, the average mean temperature of 15.8c in June was the highest in 140 years, beating a previous record of 14.9°c set in 1940 and 1976. Last year, Britain recorded its hottest-ever day when temperatures surged past 40 degrees Celsius.