UK extends ban on single-use plastic

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
In a move towards environmental protection, the UK is now extending its ban on single-use plastic. It is now illegal to use plastic cutlery, cups and boxes for takeaway foods. The ban is expected to cut down on littering and further reduce the amount of plastics present in the environment.

