LIVE TV
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
IPL 2021
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
WION@UNGA
IPL 2021
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Air India
Tata Sons wins the bid for acquiring Air India at $2.40 billion
'Welcome back, Air India': Ratan Tata tweets as airline returns to Bombay House after 68 years
UK eases travel rules: No quarantine for Indian fully vaccinated with Covishield
Oct 08, 2021, 05:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The UK has eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Indians who have received the Covishield jab. People vaccinated with Covishield in India will not be required to undergo the mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival in the UK.
Read in App