UK eases travel rules: No quarantine for Indian fully vaccinated with Covishield

Oct 08, 2021, 05:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The UK has eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Indians who have received the Covishield jab. People vaccinated with Covishield in India will not be required to undergo the mandatory 10-day quarantine on arrival in the UK.
