UK Cost of Living Crisis: Food banks 'lifesaver', Britons worried about winter

Published: Nov 02, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In the United Kingdom, the cost of living crisis is getting worse. Many more Britons are in fact turning to food banks to try and ease through this crisis and in East London hundreds of people queued up in front of a food bank.
