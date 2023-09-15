UK: China is trying to recruit civil servants and military personnel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
A government minister recently cautioned about the "threat" Beijing posed to the UK and advised former lawmakers, government employees, and members of the armed forces to avoid doing business with Chinese firms. In a previous assessment, the government said that Chinese recruitment strategies attempted to "headhunt" British citizens in "key positions with sensitive knowledge and experience" as part of Beijing's espionage effort.

