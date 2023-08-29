UK: Braverman vows to do 'whatever it takes' to tackle illegal migration

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
UK home minister Suella Braverman has vowed to move ahead with the Asylum plans even if the UK government's plan to send Asylum Seekers to Rwanda is hampered by the European Convention on Human Rights. Braverman also hinted that the government is prepared to move out of the convention.

