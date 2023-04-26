UK battles cost of living crisis; 50% democrats feel 'Biden too old for the role'

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all latest news and top headlines from all across the globe -US President Joe Biden has finally announced his re-election bid. The 80-year-old, who is the oldest President in US history, had long signalled that he would announce his re-election bid for 2024. He would be 86 if he completes the second term by 2029. While More than 50% democrats feel Joe Biden should not run again, according to a poll.