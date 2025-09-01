/U.S' mixed messaging tactic | Partnership or pressure on Delhi?

Former US President Donald Trump has reignited criticism of India’s trade practices, calling the US-India relationship a “totally one-sided disaster.” In a Truth Social post on September 1, 2025, Trump claimed that India exports massive volumes of goods to the United States while blocking American companies through high tariffs. He also revealed that India recently offered to cut tariffs “to nothing,” but dismissed the move as coming “too late.” Trump further highlighted India’s continued reliance on Russian oil, a point of contention with Washington. These remarks come amid ongoing tensions over trade, sanctions, and geopolitical alignments between the two nations.