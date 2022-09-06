LIVE TV
UK Politics
Liz Truss to take oath as UK prime minister on Tuesday. What will her Cabinet look like?
Boris Johnson promises full support for Truss, describes himself as 'booster rocket'
Explained: The political journey of Liz Truss to 10 Downing Street
Nadine Dorries joins Priti Patel in quitting cabinet following the election of Truss as new PM
EU urges Liz Truss to adhere to the Brexit deal
WATCH | Truss snubs Sunak, avoids handshake at Tory leadership results announcement
Truss vows to go ahead with tax cuts
Two-third of UK population shows little or no trust in PM Liz Truss
Published: Sep 06, 2022, 09:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The UK has a new Prime Minister Liz truss. She becomes the fourth conservative party leader to head a government in six years and the third female prime minister in the country's history. Two-third of UK population shows little or no trust in Truss.
