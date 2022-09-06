Two-third of UK population shows little or no trust in PM Liz Truss

The UK has a new Prime Minister Liz truss. She becomes the fourth conservative party leader to head a government in six years and the third female prime minister in the country's history. Two-third of UK population shows little or no trust in Truss.
