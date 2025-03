#GRAVITAS | U.S. President Donald Trump tried to alleviate concerns over the leak of military plans and called it a “witch hunt”, thereby, downplaying the seriousness of the leak. Meanwhile, U.S. Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard dubbed the incident "a mistake" and insisted that no classified information was compromised in the procedure. She further said that apps such as Signal come pre-installed in government devices. Do these claims hold enough merit? Watch this video to find out more.