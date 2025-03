Trump has taken an "all or nothing" approach regarding Ukraine. After a tense meeting with President Zelensky, he stated that Ukraine must sign a minerals deal to potentially end the war with Russia, or the U.S. will withdraw its support. Zelensky is now ready to sign the deal, although he didn't do so during his visit. The essential questions are whether the deal can still be finalized and if it can truly end the conflict. Is there still hope for the minerals deal to end the war?