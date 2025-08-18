LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump, Zelensky to hold one-on-one meeting

Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump, Zelensky to hold one-on-one meeting

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 21:14 IST
Trump-Zelensky meet: Trump, Zelensky to hold one-on-one meeting
United States President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for high-stakes peace talks at the White House.

Trending Topics

trending videos