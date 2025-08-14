LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump: will talk to Zelensky after meeting Putin | Trump warns Putin ahead of Alaska meet

Trump: will talk to Zelensky after meeting Putin | Trump warns Putin ahead of Alaska meet

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 11:58 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 11:58 IST
Trump: will talk to Zelensky after meeting Putin | Trump warns Putin ahead of Alaska meet
Trump warns Putin of severe consequences if he refuses to end the Ukraine war during high-stakes talks.

Trending Topics

trending videos