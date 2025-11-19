/Trump's Wealth Nearly Triples In A Year: From $2.1 Billion In 2024, To $6 Billion

Donald Trump’s net worth has surged from $2.1 billion in 2024 to nearly $6 billion, driven largely by his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, expanding crypto holdings, and a massive real-estate empire. But challenges remain: falling valuations, political turmoil, and nearly $600 million in legal liabilities. This deep dive breaks down Trump’s assets, his biggest moneymakers, and why his financial fortunes keep swinging so dramatically.