/Trump's Strait of Hormuz Claim Sparks Iran Fury | Iranian Lawmaker Mocks Trump Over Secret Plane Switch

Tensions between Iran and the United States have taken another sharp turn after U.S. President Donald Trump made remarks about the Strait of Hormuz. Senior Iranian parliament member Ibrahim Azizi mocked Trump over his comments, warning the U.S. president to focus on his own security and referring to Trump's reported secret plane switch in Ankara as he travelled after the NATO summit. Trump had confirmed that he switched aircraft in Ankara in July after the U.S. Secret Service and military advised him to do so because of what officials described as an imminent threat from Iran. The controversy intensified after Trump said he would soon declare the Strait of Hormuz part of the United States. Iran strongly rejected the claim, with its foreign ministry insisting that the strategic waterway is Iranian and will remain under Iranian control. Iran also said that decisions over the opening or closure of the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Tehran's authority.