/Trump's $100K Truth Social API Sparks Insider Trading Fears | Can Presidential Posts Be Sold?

Truth Social has launched a premium Truth API service that offers real-time access to posts for subscribers paying as much as $100,000 per month. While premium data feeds are common across social media platforms, this service has sparked controversy because the platform's most influential user is U.S. President Donald Trump. The subscription is reportedly aimed at high-frequency trading firms, hedge funds, financial institutions, and news organizations seeking instant access to market-moving information. Critics argue that when a sitting president's social media posts can influence stock markets, commodities, tariffs, and geopolitical developments, faster access could create an unfair financial advantage for those who can afford it.