Trump files $15 BN lawsuit against New York Times

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 20:51 IST
Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the outlet of defamation and false reporting. Watch to know more on this!

