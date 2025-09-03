LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump accuses Xi, Putin, Kim of conspiring against the U.S. | China's military parade

Trump accuses Xi, Putin, Kim of conspiring against the U.S. | China's military parade

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 09:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 09:59 IST
Trump accuses Xi, Putin, Kim of conspiring against the U.S. | China's military parade
China showcased its military strength in a grand Victory Parade, highlighting advanced weaponry, disciplined troops, and national pride. The display underlined China’s growing defense capabilities

Trending Topics

trending videos