Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly on working with Tom Cruise for the first time in her career

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly has been a Hollywood star for over three decades now and yet the actress has never worked with Tom Cruise until 'Top Gun: Maverick' happened. The star spoke exclusively to WION about her new film and sharing screen space with Cruise for the first time in her career. Connelly was also the only actor in the film who did not go through flying lessons but instead took sailing lessons at the New York Harbour as her roles demanded it. The actress also recalled her favourite moment from the film in this exclusive chat.