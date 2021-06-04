Tokyo 2020 unveils victory ceremony podium, costumes, music, 50 days before Olympics

Jun 04, 2021, 08:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers on Thursday (June 3) held an event to unveil the podium, costumes, music and medal trays that will be used during the victory ceremonies, as the countdown to the opening of the Summer Games reached the 50-day mark.
Read in App