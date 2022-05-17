Thomas Cup: Indian Men's Badminton team scripts history with their historic 3-0 win

The Indian Men's Badminton team scripted history on Sunday by winning the Thomas Cup for the very first time. The Thomas Cup is the sport's equivalent of the Davis Cup in Tennis or the Football World Cup and just five countries had previously managed to win it across 32 editions. India beat 14-time champions Indonesia in the summit clash with Captain Kidambi Srikanth winning all his six singles matches throughout the tournament. Srikanth reflected on the win during a conversation with WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.