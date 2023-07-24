The Oppenheimer Story | What the United States hides from the world?

Most people have heard about the Manhattan project. And how the United States beat Nazi Germany in the nuclear race to produce the first Atomic Bomb. But what very few people seem to be aware of is the cost that the Democratic Republic of Congo has paid in America's quest for the nuclear bomb. The name Shinkolobwe may not ring a bell for many people. But this small Uranium mine located in the southern province of Katanga in the Democratic Republic of Congo is from where the United States sourced much of its Uranium ore that was used in the Manhattan project. WION's Mohammed Saleh tells you how the United States effected a military coup to control Congo's Uranium mine.