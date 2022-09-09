The life of Queen Elizabeth II – A Timeline | A continuous coverage on WION

Published: Sep 09, 2022, 12:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A period of national mourning has begun and is set to last until the funeral, Britain enters 10 day period of mourning following death of the Queen. Here we bring you key moments that defined the Queen's life, take a look!
