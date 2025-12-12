LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Thalaivar Marks 50 Years in Cinema with 'Padayappa' Re-Release

Thalaivar Marks 50 Years in Cinema with 'Padayappa' Re-Release

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 12:04 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 12:04 IST
Thalaivar Marks 50 Years in Cinema with 'Padayappa' Re-Release
Rajinikanth's Padayappa is re-released to mark his 75th birthday and 50 years in cinema. The film's timeless appeal highlights the actor's enduring star power and cinematic legacy.

Trending Topics

trending videos