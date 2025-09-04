LOGIN
Thailand's ruling party pits candidate for PM role, the face-off heads to parliament

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 21:26 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 21:26 IST
Thailand’s ruling party has nominated its candidate for the prime minister’s post, setting the stage for a high-stakes face-off in parliament to decide the country’s next leader.

