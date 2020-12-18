LIVE TV
Thailand repatriates two Sumatran orangutans to Indonesia
Dec 18, 2020, 06.05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Two critically endangered orangutans smuggled into Thailand three years ago were returned to Indonesia on Thursday (December 17), where they will undergo a rehabilitation programme at a centre in Sumatra before being released into the wild.
