Teary-eyed Jennifer Lopez receives Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

American singer-actress Jennifer Lopez lifted the golden popcorn trophy on Sunday at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the Generation Award category. While addressing her fans, family, and even naysayers, she delivered an emotional acceptance speech.

Thanking the people who gave her joy, were true to her, and stood next to her as her constant support, she also thanked the ones who broke her heart and lied to her. Tears started rolling down her eyes when she mentioned her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. The 52-year-old also won the award for the Best Song category for ‘On My Way” track from film ‘Marry Me’.