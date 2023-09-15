Tamil Nadu, India: Three women defy patriarchy, become temple priests | Trending on WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - Apollo 17's left-over tech causing moonquakes on the lunar surface, At least 22 nations in talks with New Delhi to trade in Indian currency rupees, Tamil Nadu, India: Three women defy patriarchy, become temple priests, Princess Diana's 'black sheep' sweater sells at auction for $1.1 million.

