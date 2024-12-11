Thousands of Syrian refugees have begun returning to their homeland from neighbouring countries following the fall of ousted President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. Watch for more details!
Syrian Refugees Return to Their Homeland
Advertisment
Thousands of Syrian refugees have begun returning to their homeland from neighbouring countries following the fall of ousted President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime. Watch for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.