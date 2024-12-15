U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed that the United States has made direct contact with Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group linked to al-Qaeda, amid the ongoing conflict in Syria. Blinken's statement comes as the U.S. seeks to address security concerns and ensure stability in the region. The move signals a shift in U.S. strategy as it navigates complex alliances and aims to counter the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups operating in Syria.