Supreme Court rejects plea of telecom giants, to review over order for paying Rs 92K Cr to govt

Jan 17, 2020, 10.00 AM(IST)
Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea received a setback from the Supreme Court on Thursday, rejecting its plea, seeking a review of its earlier order to pay ₹ 92,000 crores till 23 January. #SupremeCourt #Airtel #Vodafone #WION