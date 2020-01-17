LIVE TV
Supreme Court rejects plea of telecom giants, to review over order for paying Rs 92K Cr to govt
Jan 17, 2020, 10.00 AM(IST)
Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea received a setback from the Supreme Court on Thursday, rejecting its plea, seeking a review of its earlier order to pay ₹ 92,000 crores till 23 January. #SupremeCourt #Airtel #Vodafone #WION