Sudan Conflict: Germany aborts evacuation attempt, U.S. embassy gathering citizens' data | Details

Thousands of residents fled from Sudan's capital, where witnesses reported bodies in the streets. The rapid support forces said they would fully commit to a complete ceasefire for 24 hours, as did the army. But gunfire continued in Khartoum from the appointed time and into Wednesday night. The Sudanese army said 177 Egyptian soldiers who had been captured by the rapid support forces were evacuated on 4 Egyptian military transport planes. Japan said its defence ministry had begun the necessary preparations to evacuate around 60 of its nationals, including embassy staff. Berlin reportedly aborted an evacuation attempt involving three military transport planes, which would have carried 150 citizens. The US Embassy in Khartoum said it started gathering citizens' personal details. The defence minister in Chad, which borders Sudan's Darfur region, said around 320 Sudanese soldiers had fled over the border in fear of the rapid support forces.