Successive nights of violent unrest in France

On the 27th of June, 17-year-old Nahel was shot in the chest from point-blank range by the French police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. His crime was that he hadn't stopped during a routine police check. The teenager had no criminal record. This killing by the police has now sparked a wave of unrest which the French police have been simply unable to clamp down on. French president Emmanuel Macron has deemed the shooting to death of the teenager as inexcusable. But this is not the only shooting to death incident by the French police during a routine traffic check. There have been spates of incidents in the last 18 months where the record of the French police has been called into question. Why are incidents of deadly police shootings in France on the rise? Rohit wellington brings you this report.