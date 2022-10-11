Stars may come and go, but Amitabh Bachchan stays forever

Published: Oct 11, 2022, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Indian megastar and arguably the most influential Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 80. We have known him as the angry young man, a legend, an icon and behind all these successes has been innumerable rejections.
