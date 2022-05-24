Starbucks leaving Russian market after 15 years, will close 130 stores

Published: May 24, 2022, 11:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Starbucks will cease operations in Russia, shuttering its 130 cafes in the country. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.
