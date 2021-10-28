Sri Lankan Prez appoints controversial Buddhist Monk to head 'One Country, One Law' task-force

Oct 28, 2021, 09:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently appointed a hardline Buddhist monk, known for his anti-Muslim stance, as head of a task force for the establishment of ‘One Country, One law' concept.
