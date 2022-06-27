Sri Lanka struggles to get fresh oil supplies, left with only 2-day of oil stocks

Published: Jun 27, 2022, 12:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sri Lanka is struggling to secure fresh fuel supplies, as the crisis-hit country of 22 million people is down to just 15,000 tons of petrol and diesel to keep essential services running in the coming days.
Read in App