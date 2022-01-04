Sri Lanka may go bankrupt in 2022? From financial to food crisis Sri Lanka’s woes amid Covid

Sri Lanka may be on a brink of bankruptcy as the island country faces an acute financial crisis topped by a blow to a food supply. As 2022 begins, Sri Lanka is looking to face record-high inflation, financial crisis, exorbitant food prices, humanitarian crisis, and pandemic-induced disruptions. The Sri Lankan government had decided to temporarily ban the use of chemical fertilizers in May 2021. The ban led to protest by farmers ultimately leading to a drastic drop in cultivation in Sri Lanka. Moreover, long queues were seen outside shops for bare necessities lie milk, sugar, and rice. Also, several shops in the markets were shut. Opposition MP Harsha de Silva told Sri Lankan parliament that the country would go bankrupt.