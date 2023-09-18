Special Session of Indian Parliament: PM Modi bids an emotional goodbye to old parliament building

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Amid a lot of buzz, the ‘special’ session of Parliament has kicked off today, September 18. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the house. He mentions how it is an emotional moment to bid goodbye to this building (old building) as many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. From Nehru to Manmohanji, they all played a crucial role and contributed towards Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Lok Sabha.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos